Dia de Los Muertos Procesíon happening Nov. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Office of International Affairs will co-host the annual Día de los Muertos Procesíon from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., on Friday, November 1.

The five-site Día de los Muertos event will celebrate the cultural traditions of the Day of the Dead, according to a news release from Texas Tech.

Some of the activities include Flores de papel, face painting and sugar skull decorating. Music will be played by Mariachi Los Matadores, according to the release.

The OIA partnered with the Museum of Texas Tech University, Texas Tech School of Art, Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) and Buddy Holly Center for more than 18 years to bring the celebration to the public, the release states.

Click here to see the full schedule and lists of events for Friday’s events.