Dick Vitale coming to Lubbock to support Team Luke

Grant Halverson/Getty Images Dick Vitale

Grant Halverson/Getty Images Dick Vitale

LUBBOCK, Texas - Tim Siegel, the father of Luke Siegel, announced on Twitter that Dick Vitale is coming to Lubbock in support of Team Luke for Minds.

The date is May 15, and Siegel's post said more details would be released in February.

As part of post, Vitale recorded a video, saying, "It'll be awesome, baby!"

"Join me, get out there," Vitale said.

The Siegel family started Team Luke after Luke suffered a traumatic brain injury in an accident. Team Luke provides support to families of children who have suffered a brain inujury.

CLICK HERE to see Vitale's video or use the embedded video below.