DICKENS, Texas — A Dickens restaurant, Beckton’s Chophouse and Tavern, is filming with America’s Best Restaurants in mid-September. The episode will be aired “extensively” on social media at a later date, a press release stated.

In an interview with owner Becky Styles, the show will highlight the restaurant’s popular dishes and impact on the community. Styles on Monday told EverythingLubbock.com the restaurant is “so excited” to film the episode.

“A lack of local restaurants offering mashed potatoes is what led Styles to open the restaurant in the first place,” America’s Best Restaurants stated. Beckton’s was named after the original name of nearby Afton, where the Styles live.

Beckton’s cooks everything from scratch, with many items cooked over mesquite fire. The restaurant’s most popular menu items include potatoes, hand-cut ribeye, cheeseburgers and chicken fried steak, which Styles said is “hand breaded and seasoned to perfection.”

The restaurant held a music series with concerts nearly every week during the summer and has shows from local artists continuing into September and October.

Beckton’s episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and featured on the America’s Best Restaurants website.

Beckton’s is located at 243 Highway 114 and is open from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday to Thursday. The restaurant stays open until 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays. Sunday hours are 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Visit the restaurant’s website here.