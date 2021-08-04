Dimmit woman killed, child seriously injured in Deaf Smith Co. crash Monday

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a fatal crash that occurred late Monday afternoon near Hereford.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 60, about 5 miles east of Hereford.

According to the DPS, an eastbound Dodge Challenger attempted to turn left across the westbound lanes onto a county road and struck a westbound Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Altima was transported by Lifestar to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo where she died from her injuries Tuesday. DPS identified the driver as Norma Espinosa, 65, of Dimmitt.

The passenger in the Challenger, a 10-year-old boy from Hereford, was ejected through the passenger side window.

The child was transported by ambulance to Hereford Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Challenger was transported by ambulance to Hereford Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. DPS identified him as Santiago Castro-Lopez, 18, of Hereford.