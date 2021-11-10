Dining for Charities to partner with CASA of the South Plains in November, December

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from Dining for Charities.

During this holiday season there is a simple way to do something good for children in need. Dining for Charities selected CASA as the charity partner for the months of November and December. This program offers up to 50% OFF at local restaurants and businesses, and best of all… it’s for charity! Here’s how it works: you purchase a discounted gift certificate at a participating restaurant or business, and 15% of every certificate is donated to CASA of the South Plains. You canhelp make a difference in the lives of children in foster care in your community, simply by eating at your favorite restaurant. To see what deals are available, visit diningforcharitieslub.com.

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains empowers community members to serve as volunteer Advocates

that speak for the best interest of children in the foster care system who have experienced abuse and neglect. Court Appointed Special Advocates are community members just like you who ensure each child’s needs remain a priority in an over-burdened child welfare system while working to find safe, permanent homes for these most vulnerable children.

CASA’s Impact*

590 children received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2020. 282 CASA Volunteers donated a total of 7,349 hours in 2020, saving county taxpayers $404,195 in county paid attorneys’ fees. 248 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA Volunteer

in 2020.

*CASA 2020 Calendar Year Statistics

How You Can Help

Become a CASA Volunteer. Become a CASA Donor – Join Heroes for Hope and become a monthly donor. Gifts start at just $10 a month. Every gift makes a difference! Host a CASA 101 Informational Session – CASA will come to your business and educate your staff about its mission and goals.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time, and would like to make a donation, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.