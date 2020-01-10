Dion’s donates to help homebound people in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dion’s Pizza awarded $58,500 to organizations nationwide, including Lubbock’s Meals on Wheels.

According to a news release on Friday, Meals on Wheels provides Lubbock with nutritious, home-delivered meals and warm, caring contact to those who are homebound, elderly or disabled.

Over 41 years, Dion’s has grown to 24 stores in three states including locations in Lubbock.

Mark Herman, CEO of Dion’s Pizza, said the grant recipient program helps the youth in our communities grow and flourish.

“We are committed to fostering future leaders, and we are proud to give back to the communities that have given us so much,” Herman said.