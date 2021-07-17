Dion’s Summer Book Club in partnership with Literacy Lubbock and Bean Elementary

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Literacy Lubbock:

Dion’s and Literacy Lubbock have partnered together to host the Dion’s Summer Book Club. The program aims to foster a love of reading among Bean Elementary students by distributing bags filled with books. The book club will be on July 22nd from Noon until 4:00 pm at the First Christian Church, 2323 Broadway, Kuykendall Hall. All students and parents from Bean Elementary are invited to attend. Liz Ruiz is the book club coordinator from Bean Elementary. We will have storytime, arts and crafts, games, and Dion’s Pizza. Teachers from Bean Elementary will volunteer at each of the 13 crafts and game stations.

Educators are aware of the “summer slide” (47%), the loss of academic skills that occurs when school is not in session, mainly attributed to the lack of reading. This is of critical importance as the effects of the summer slide are cumulative. Researchers estimate that by the time a struggling reader reaches middle school, summer reading loss has accumulated to a two-year lag in reading levels. (Alexander, K. L., Entwisle, D. R., & Olson, L. S. (2007). Lasting consequences of the summer learning gap. American Sociological Review, 72(2), 167–180.)

About Literacy Lubbock

Literacy Lubbock is a non-profit United Way Partner Agency tasked with assisting adults in improving their knowledge, thereby improving their earning potential and standard of life. It provides the following services free of charge: GED© preparation, English as a Second Language, basic reading, writing, and math, college entrance test preparation, and a unique program designed for adults with learning disabilities, such as Dyslexia. Literacy Lubbock also supports a Family Literacy Program with its Tiny Tots Program at local libraries, Books for Breakfast, and summer book clubs.

About Dion’s

Dion’s was established in 1978 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Today, it is a regional restaurant with 20 locations throughout Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. The fast-casual restaurant serves pizzas, salads, and subs in a family-friendly environment.

For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3636 or email: julie@literacylubbock.org

