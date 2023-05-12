LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department explained the “directed enforcement” juvenile curfew program Thursday. LPD will begin the increased enforcement on May 18.

“Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, we’re going to have six officers assigned to the to the plan,” said Deputy Chief Nathan White.

The East Division Station, 1801 East 19th Street, will serve as the juvenile curfew center.

“Then we’ll have four officers out in the field out looking for curfew violators,” White said. “If they come across a curfew violator – that’s anybody 16 and younger – they’ll bring them to this facility where the two officers will be here waiting.”

“We will sit with those juveniles until a parent legal guardian or responsible adult comes in and picks them up,” White said.

But there is a six-hour time limit. If no parent or guardian shows up, then the police will ask Child Protective Services to take custody.

Generally, speaking, kids older than 6 but who have not yet turned 17 cannot be in a public place between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays with some exceptions. On Friday and Saturday nights, the curfew begins at midnight instead of 11:00 p.m.

There is also a daytime curfew during school days.

In September 2022, the Lubbock City Council directed police to enforce the city’s curfew, which had been on the books in one form or another since 1983. As part of the direction, the city council approved money to pay for the added enforcement in the form of overtime hours.

Even before the directed enforcement, juvenile curfew violations were up in 2022 according to the municipal court.

The penalty is a Class C misdemeanor which was listed in the municipal code of ordinances as a $200 fine. Parents and kids can both be cited for violations. For more information on the ordinance click click here.