Dirk’s hopefully opening the week of September 15th

LUBBOCK, Texas – A new restaurant named Dirk’s is preparing to open its doors paying a special tribute to Lubbock and the community.

The owner of Dirk’s, Cameron West, said with the growth of downtown Lubbock, the restaurant will be opening the week of September the 15th. Dirk’s is located on 13th street, right across from old City Hall.

“We’re calling it a modern west Texas dinner,” West said. “So, it’s kind of a play on some of the dinners that have fallen off, in homage to my grandfather who is cartoonist here in Lubbock so we’re calling it Dirk’s.”

West said his grandmother held on to cartoons his grandfather worked on and can now be seen throughout the restaurant.

“The menu is going to consist of five major item, fried chicken, chicken tenders, shrimp and grits, rotisserie chicken, and chicken fried steak,” West said. “And at 4 p.m. we will open the oyster bar and appetizers.”

West said his excitement for the restaurant, his grandfather, and the progression of downtown play a significant role in the opening of Dirk’s.

Although COVID played a big factor in opening dates, West said Dirk’s is contributing to social distancing, spacing tables, and being safe throughout the restaurant.

Updates will be given throughout the opening of Dirk’s.