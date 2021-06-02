Dirt buildup from heavy rain leaves roads flooded

LUBBOCK, Texas — Many roads around the area accumulated inches of settled water after a week of on and off heavy rainfall.

While Lubbock’s storm water infrastructure is setup to use the streets as a draining solution into the playa lakes, in multiple areas it hasn’t dried up.

“Our ground is saturated a lot more than we can soak up with the dry soils” said Mike Gilliland, with Public Works Operations. “If we get more rain it’s all going to use our streets to go to the local playa lakes, which are full.”

Roads located near new subdivisions even have water settled on top after a build up of dirt in the area blocks the water from draining.

“That dirt hasn’t really had a chance to get stabilized with years of traffic on it so it’s getting wet, running off and it’s hitting the city streets” said Gilliland.

In most cases city crews are able to sweep the streets of this excess dirt buildup, but they have to wait until the water dries up to do so.

While Lubbock’s storm water infrastructure has greatly improved over the past 20 years, the city is always looking to improve it.