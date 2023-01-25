LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s Presidential Lecture & Performance Series (PLPS) will host the Dirty Dozen Band on Wednesday, February 1.

According to a press release from TTU and the the Texas Tech Today website, the event will be held in the Allen Theatre (located inside the Student Union Building) at 7:00 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will have a 90-minute set without intermission, followed by an audience meet-and-greet and CD signing, the university said.

“We are so thrilled to start 2023 and open Black History Month with this energetic, bold concert,” said Dóri Bosnyák, lead administrator of the PLPS, in the press release and on the website. “Celebrating more than 40 years, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres including Bebop Jazz, Funk and R&B/Soul. This unique sound, described by the band as a ‘musical gumbo,’ will truly offer a memorable evening to all.”

TTU said general admission is $20. Texas Tech students are admitted free with a valid student ID.

Parking is complimentary in the immediate vicinity in areas R03, R11, R07 and R13.

For information on tickets, follow this link. For information on the series as a whole, visit the website.