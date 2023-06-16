LUBBOCK, Texas — Michael Long is a 67-year-old disabled veteran who has one goal: To remind people that veterans are not strangers. Long will be at West Texas Comic Con 2023 in Lubbock this weekend to spread this message and raise money for victims of the recent tornado in Perryton.

Long said he will have his booth set up at the convention at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. According to the city’s website, each convention day begins at 10:00 a.m.

Long will have two jars set up. One for the 988 Suicide and Crisis LifeLine and one for the Red Cross to assist the Perryton tornado victims.

“Everybody can be the hands of kindness in a conversation to all our veterans,” Long said.