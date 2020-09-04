Disabled veteran thrift store sees 40 % drop in business and spike in donations

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Disabled American Veterans Thrift Store, located off of 13th street and Buddy Holly Avenue has seen a spike in donations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they’ve also seen a drastic decrease in business.

David Butts, owner and operator at the store, said that everything in their store is a donation. He said a percentage of all proceeds goes to Chapter 44 of the local Disabled American Veterans.

“If the veterans have special needs, they’ll just go to the chapter, they’ll give them a voucher [and] they’ll come get what they need [here at the store],” said Butts “[Items] to help them furnish their apartments, maybe get a wheelchair to get around.”

Butts said there has been an influx of one particular item that people are donating.

“Apparently people have lots of time to go through their closets, so we have been overrun with clothes, he said “It’s a problem, but it’s a good problem,” he said

Betty Dennis, has been volunteering with the store for the past six years. She said she considers the store more of a ‘treasure store’ than a ‘thrift store’ and said despite the pandemic, she keeps coming back for a number of reasons.

“The people, the customers, the staff,” she said, “It’s special because my three brothers and dad were veterans and none of them live here, but if I can do something to help the veterans that need it, I will be more than happy to do it.”