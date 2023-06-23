PERRYTON, Texas — On June 15, a tornado touched down north of Perryton, killing three people and injuring over 100, according to reports from KAMR. Two people who had been reported missing at the time, were found later with minor injuries.

A week later, disaster relief has continued for the community.

Buildings and a vehicle bear damage from a tornado in Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Alex Driggars/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)

A vehicle sits at the entrance to the Ellis Theater after a tornado struck Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/David Erickson)

Buildings and vehicles show damage after a tornado struck Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/David Erickson)

Stores in downtown Perryton, Texas, show damage after a tornado passed through the region, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/David Erickson)

According to a social media post from Perryton Fire, a Texas graphics company Total Graphics Texas organized a T-shirt fundraiser with 100% of the profits going directly to Perryton Disaster Relief, care of Perryton National Bank. Each shirt was $20 with a Texas logo that read ‘Pray for Perryton.’ The shirt sale was set to end at 10:00 a.m. Friday.

The Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief (SBTC) said in a press release that the organization has responded to the disaster by organizing debris removal and providing hot meals, showers and laundry services for residents.

On Thursday, the SBTC announced it would also send a shower unit to a nursing home in Perryton.

United Supermarkets in Lubbock sent food and additional supplies to the community last week.

A damage relief public Facebook group was also created for volunteers or those in need of help to collaborate. If you know of other Perryton disaster relief fundraisers or events, email newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.