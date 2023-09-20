LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Parks and Recreation and Affordable Storage are set to host the 15th Annual Pumpkin Trail from October 26 to October 29 at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum.

Lubbock Parks and Recreation and Affordable Storage are also looking to have a total of 65 displays showcased within the trail. Sponsors are tiered in different price categories.

A press release said volunteers are also needed in helping to host this year’s Pumpkin Trail.

For more information about Pumpkin Trail displays, sponsorships or volunteer opportunities, click here.