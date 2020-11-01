Dispose of winter weather debris at drop-off centers starting Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department:

Beginning Monday, November 2, the City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department will expand its service to residents by providing roll-off containers at local parks for brush and tree limb disposal due to recent storms. Citizens can also use the drop-off recycling centers. The brush and tree limbs will be ground into mulch which will be available for free to residents at the Southside Drop-Off site.



The locations for drop off are:

Mackenzie Park at 301 I-27

McAlister Park at Marsha Sharp and Milwaukee Avenue

Clapp Park at 46th and Avenue U

Drop-Off Site at 1631 84th Street

Drop-Off Site at 208 Municipal Drive

Drop-Off Site at 7308 Milwaukee Avenue

Drop-Off Site at 4307 Adrian Street.

The Drop-Off Sites are open Monday through Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information please contact our dispatch line at 806-775-2495 or email at solidwaste@mylubbock.us.



