Dispute while driving: Man shot, killed in backseat, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock police report provided new details on the Tuesday afternoon shooting that killed 37-year-old Christopher Ray Garcia.

According to the report, police responded to a shots-fired call in 7000 block of University Avenue after a driver reported a person was shot in the backseat.

The driver, an acquaintance of Garcia, told police she was driving the vehicle with Garcia and the suspect when an altercation broke out between the two.

She then said Garcia was shot, and the suspect got out of the car and walked away. It was not entirely clear in the report if she pulled over to let the shooter out or if he got out while the vehicle was moving.

After the shooting, the report said she pulled over into the parking lot of a restaurant to call for help.

Garcia was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Police have not released any information on the suspect but have said there was no danger to the public.

