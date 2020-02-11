District 1 and 2 councilmembers to host joint town hall meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

District 1 and 2 City Councilmembers Juan Chadis and Sheila Patterson-Harris will hold a joint town hall meeting on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in order to host Kendig Keast Collaborative (KKC). KKC is the City of Lubbock’s consultant on the Unified Development Code (UDC). KKC will present an update on the current UDC efforts and will hear citizens’ thoughts and gather input with regard to the on-going development of the UDC, particularly as it relates to the residents of North and East Lubbock.

A primary initiative of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the UDC will be a thorough tool affecting how vacant land is developed, existing land is redeveloped, new construction is designed and what rules apply to existing businesses and residents. The public is invited to attend since citizen involvement is critical for a successful outcome.

When:

Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Where:

Mahon Library Community Room, 1306 9th Street

(News release from the City of Lubbock)