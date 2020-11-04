District 11: August Pfluger wins U.S. House seat

August Pfluger (left) and Jon Mark Hogg (right)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Bases on election results Tuesday evening, Republican candidate August Pfluger won Texas’s 11th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

His challengers were Democrat Jon Mark Hogg and Libertarian Wacey Alpha Cody.

With 85 percent of the precincts reporting, Pfluger had roughly 79.18 percent of the vote, Hogg had 18.85 percent and Cody had 1.97 percent.

Representative Mike Conaway, who current represents District 11 in Congress, announced he would not be seeking reelection and plans to retire.

Conaway has held the congressional seat since 2005.

Texas’s 11th Congressional District covers portions of the Permian Basin, Concho Valley, the Heartland, the northwest Hill County and western North Texas.

The district covers the following counties: Andrews, Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Comanche, Concho, Dawson, Eastland, Ector, Glasscock, Hood, Irion, Kimble, Llano, Martin, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Midland, Mills, Mitchell, Palo Pinto, Runnels, San Saba, Sterling and Tom Green. Parts of Erath and Stephens County are also included in the district.

Principal cities in the district include Midland, Odessa, San Angelo and Brownwood.

(EDITORS NOTE: Vote percentages shown are from the Texas Secretary of State website)