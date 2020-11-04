District 13: Levelland native, retired White House physician Ronny Jackson projected to win U.S. House seat

Ronny Jackson (left) and Gus Trujillo (right) (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Bases on election results early Tuesday evening, Levelland native and retired White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson was projected to win Texas’s 13th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Associated Press and CNN have called the race for Jackson.

Jackson was leading against his Democratic challenger Gus Trujillo and Libertarian candidate Jack Westbrook.

With 55 percent of the precincts reporting, Jackson had roughly 78.57 percent of the vote, Trujillo had 19.42 percent and Westbrook had 2 percent.

Representative Mac Thornberry, who current represents District 13 in Congress, announced he would not be seeking reelection and plans to retire.

Thornberry has held the congressional seat since 1995.

Texas’s 13th Congressional District covers the Texas Panhandle and portions of Texoma, the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

The district covers the following counties: Archer, Armstrong, Baylor, Briscoe, Carson, Childress, Clay, Collingsworth, Cooke, Cottle, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Dickens, Donley, Foard, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hardeman, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Jack, King, Knox, Lipscomb, Montague, Moore, Motley, Ochiltree, Oldham, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher, Wheeler, Wichita, and Wilbarger. Parts of Floyd and Wise County are also included in the district.

Principal cities in the district include Amarillo, Childless and Wichita Falls.