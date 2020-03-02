District 3 and 4 councilmembers to host joint town hall meeting on Thursday, March 5

Jeff Griffin represents District 3; Steve Massengale represents District 4

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Jeff Griffin and Steve Massengale
(Photos provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

District 3 and 4 City Councilmembers Jeff Griffith and Steve Massengale will host a joint town hall meeting on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Monterey High School cafeteria at 6:00 p.m.

This open forum meeting is a good opportunity for Councilmembers Griffith and Massengale to meet with residents in their districts, and for citizens to share their thoughts or concerns. Members of several City of Lubbock departments will be in attendance to help answer questions including public safety, public works and more. 

All residents are invited to attend.

When
6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 

Where: 
Monterey High School cafeteria, 3211 47th Street

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

