District 3 Councilmember Mark McBrayer (Photo courtesy of the City of Lubbock; Source: City of Lubbock website)

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City Councilmember Mark McBrayer will host a District 3 community meeting Monday, September 19, at Forrest Heights Methodist Church. Topics to be discussed are the 2022 street bond election and the proposed student housing project on 19th Street.

When: Monday, September 19, 2022, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Forrest Heights Methodist Church, 3007 33rd Street

