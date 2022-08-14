Lubbock Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale is seen in this December 2021 photo that was provided by the City of Lubbock.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — District 4 Councilmember Steve Massengale will host a town hall meeting on Monday, August 15, at Citizens Tower.

“I look forward to meeting with Lubbock citizens to discuss topics of interest, hear their concerns, and answer any questions they may have regarding the City of Lubbock,” said Councilman Massengale. “We always want to hear from citizens, so I hope people are able to attend.”

When: Monday, August 15, 2022, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Citizens Tower, 1314 Avenue K

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)