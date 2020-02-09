District 5 and 6 councilmembers to host joint town hall meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12

Randy Christian and Latrelle Joy (Photos provided by the City of Lubbock)

District 5 and 6 City Councilmembers Randy Christian and Latrelle Joy will host a joint town hall meeting on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Lubbock Christian School starting at 7:00 p.m.

This open forum meeting is a good opportunity for Councilmembers Christian and Joy to meet with residents in their districts, and for citizens to share their thoughts or concerns. Members of several City of Lubbock departments will be in attendance to help answer questions regarding public safety, parks and recreation, public health, streets and uniting West Texas cities.

All residents are invited to attend.

When:

Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 7:00 p.m.

Where:

Lubbock Christian School, 2604 Dover Avenue

