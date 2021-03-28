District 5 Councilmember Randy Christian hosting town hall meeting on April 6

Randy Christian
(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, District 5 City Councilmember Randy Christian will host a town hall meeting at Monterey Church of Christ, located at 82nd and Iola, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

It’s an opportunity for citizens to ask questions as well as offer opinions and suggestions to City staff and administration.  

City representatives will be in attendance to speak about the following topics:

  • 2021 State Legislative Session 
  • Future Needs
  • Streets
  • ERCOT/PUC 
  • Uniform Development Code
  • Mac Davis Tribute
  • McAlister Park
  • Outdoor Advertising 

Masks are welcome. Social distancing is encouraged. 

Citizens’ questions and comments may be submitted at mylubbock.info/d5-townhall by 5:00 p.m. April 5, 2021.

