District 5 Councilmember Randy Christian hosting town hall meeting on April 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:
On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, District 5 City Councilmember Randy Christian will host a town hall meeting at Monterey Church of Christ, located at 82nd and Iola, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
It’s an opportunity for citizens to ask questions as well as offer opinions and suggestions to City staff and administration.
City representatives will be in attendance to speak about the following topics:
- 2021 State Legislative Session
- Future Needs
- Streets
- ERCOT/PUC
- Uniform Development Code
- Mac Davis Tribute
- McAlister Park
- Outdoor Advertising
Masks are welcome. Social distancing is encouraged.
Citizens’ questions and comments may be submitted at mylubbock.info/d5-townhall by 5:00 p.m. April 5, 2021.
