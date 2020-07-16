Ditch Dilemma: Lubbock County residents dispute over alley way

LUBBOCK, Texas — An alley in Lubbock County is causing some controversy after some residents in the area petitioned to close it.

On Monday, residents went before the Lubbock County Commissioners Court to plead their case, but the court voted to keep the alley open.

The alley, situated near the intersection of 146th Street and Indiana Avenue, isn’t owned by a resident, and because it is not a public road, the county may not have authority over it either.

“All we wanted was a ditch to get the water off of our property, and it has turned into something just unbelievable, said Kaylynn Curry, a Lubbock resident who lives next to the alley.

For the last year, Curry has been fighting to change the alley that was built over 40 years ago in her neighborhood.

“People speed up and down that alley. It’s an alley but they treat it like a road,” said Curry.

Curry took her case to the commissioner’s court last August and again on Monday after waiting 11 months for the commissioner’s court to hear her petition.

Curry says the alley has become a safety hazard as drivers speed over the uneven rocky ground. But her tipping point was the alley’s poor drainage turning her front yard into a flood zone. She was disappointed that commissioners voted not to close it.

“It’s just gotten worse, and now every time it rains my driveway floods,” she said.

While the county is responsible for maintaining public roads and authorizing drainage, the alley falls into a legal gray area. Since no one owns the alley, commissioner for the precinct, Bill McCay, says all residents must agree on what to do about the alley.

“Basically we can close a county road if everyone is in agreement. [If] everyone in the community, everyone in the area is in agreement,” said McCay.

But according to Curry, the commissioners have not provided another way to solve the problem, and the alley remains a safety hazard.

“I am concerned and I have compassion for the situation but it’s not something that Lubbock county can just go fix,” said McCay. “We can’t control everything we wish we could control or that folks think we can control. There are some things that are just beyond our control. It’s not a want or a need to, in many cases it’s just that we don’t have the legal authority to fix all these issues.”

For now, McCay says it’s up to Curry and her neighbors to find a solution.

“God, I wish we could fix it and my heart breaks in some of these situations,” he said.

Curry says she wasn’t surprised after the commissioners vote, but she still hopes that a compromise can be reached.

“I’ve waited long enough, and I’ve been patient long enough. I just need a solution,” she said.