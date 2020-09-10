Divorce filings on the rise according to local attorneys

LUBBOCK, Texas — Attorneys in the Hub City said they have seen a rise in divorce filings amid this pandemic.

“I absolutely think that the pandemic is a contributing factor. A lot of people will even tell us that. Whether it be that people are just staying at home together and it’s a little more than just getting on each other’s nerves,” said Stacy Riker, associate attorney at Payne, Powell & Truitt Law Group.

Riker said the result of losing a job or getting hours cut have left some couples saying it has put a strain on their marriage. She also said couples with children are concerned about their children’s safety because of the coronavirus.

“There has been a lot of concern if one parent is sick,” Riker said, “I mean sadly we’ve seen cases where a parent might be a nurse and the other parent says, “Well you’re exposed on a daily basis, I’m not sending the kids to you.”

LeaAnn Kidd, acting director at Legal Aid of Lubbock, said that they have seen about a 10 percent increase in their office.

She said they have seen disputes over stimulus check funds recently.

“If mom left and took the three kids with her, now we are seeing a fight to get their part of their stimulus and the children’s stimulus from the party whose bank account it went into,” Kidd said.

Kidd also said that in some cases, divorces are also taking longer if a parent is quarantined or has COVID-19.

Regardless of the stresses amid the pandemic experts said that parents should try to work together for their children.

“I think it’s tough for everyone and what we don’t want to see is for the stress of the adults to trickle down to children because they are already going through a lot,” Riker said.