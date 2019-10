TAHOKA, Texas — A fire burned the Dixie Dog Drive-In overnight according to a message from the City of Tahoka.

Volunteer firefighters were called out to the Dixie Dog, 1802 Main Street, at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

“Tahoka lost an iconic eatery in the wee hours of the morning,” the city said. “This weekend is Harvest Festival and Homecoming and many ex-students will be sad to see this as are residents of Tahoka.”

Dixie Dog in Tahoka (Nexstar/Staff)

