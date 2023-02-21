LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock jury sentenced Malcom Dixon to 28 years in prison on Tuesday after he was found guilty of aggravated assault of a 14-month-old baby.

Dixon was accused of violently hitting or dropping a child in 2020.

Image of Malcolm Dixon from Lubbock County Detention Center

Dixon was alone with the child while the mother was at work. After the mother got home, she noticed her baby girl was not doing well and took her to University Medical Center where doctors found severe head injuries.

During the trial, Dixon’s defense team said it was a crime of negligence rather than violence, but the jury did not buy it.