LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury in Lubbock found Malcom Dixon guilty of aggravated assault Friday morning. He was accused of violently hitting or dropping a 14-month-old baby in 2020.

The defense team told the jury this was a case of negligence, not intentional violence. But in the end, the jury sided with prosecutors.

In the trial, the prosecution said a “crime of extreme violence committed against one of the most vulnerable, innocent victims imaginable.”

Dixon was alone with the child while the mother while the mother was at work. When she got home, she noticed the baby girl was not doing well. She took the baby to University Medical Center where doctors discovered a head injury and brain swelling.

The same jury that convicted Dixon will assess his punishment. The range is 5 – 99 years or life in prison. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

