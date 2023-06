LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock bar and concert venue, Cook’s Garage, announced EDM DJ Steve Aoki was scheduled to perform at the venue in August, according to a social media post.

According to the post, Aoki’s performance would take place on Thursday, August 31.

Aoki has collaborated with artists such as Linkin Park, Iggy Azalea, Kid Cudi. He is also the son of Benihana founder, Rocky Aoki and brother of 2 Fast 2 Furious actress Devon Aoki.

Cook’s Garage said tickets would go-on sale Thursday, June 29.