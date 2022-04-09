LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Gardner-Webb Guard D’Maurian Williams announced on Twitter Saturday that he would be verbally committing to Texas Tech.

Williams joins the Red Raider Men’s Basketball team after two seasons with the Rubin’ Bulldogs. Williams averaged a team-high 14.5 PPG last season, which helped earn him All-Big South Conference 2nd Team honors.

Williams released the following statement on Twitter:

“My Dawg family, thank you! Gardner-Webb will always be an important piece of my journey! I’ve made lifelong friendships and built relationships that have developed me on and off the court. I will never forget! Thank you to my support system, I would not have made it here without you! To the coaches that showed me so much love over the past few weeks, thank you for recruiting me and getting to know my family. I’m excited to announce I have made the decision to join the Texas Tech family and Red Raider Nation!!!”

There are no updates for when Williams will officially sign as of now.