LUBBOCK, Texas — While teachers and babysitters both shoulder the crucial responsibility of caring for other people’s children, the difference lies in their compensation, sparking conversation on fairness and recognition for the challenges educators face.

As of Jan. 1, the average hourly pay for a babysitter in Lubbock stands at $14.51, according to ZipRecruiter. Of course, this amount varies based on factors such as number of hours worked, children cared for, certifications and experience. Care.com, a website that connects families with babysitters and more, reports a slightly lower average of $13 per hour as of November 2023, with potential to earn a maximum of $50 per hour.

As of Jan. 3, the average annual pay for a High School Teacher in Lubbock is $45,874 a year, or about $22.06 an hour, according to ZipRecruiter. Conversely, in a smaller town like Seagraves, teacher salaries vary, ranging from $41,390 for a teacher with one year of experience to $75,020 for a teacher with 30 years of experience, according to the school’s website.

Bonnie Avey, Superintendent at Seagraves ISD, expressed concerns about the fairness of teacher compensation. Avey emphasized that teachers often find themselves stretched thin, working beyond their regular schedules.

When asked by EverythingLubbock.com if she believes teachers are compensated fairly for the work they do, she replied:

“No…teachers don’t have adequate planning time to do all the things expected and required of them. They do a lot of extra duties they don’t get compensated for.”

One aspect that adds complexity to the comparison is the requirement for babysitters to undergo background checks before being hired. This highlights the trust parents place in caregivers.

While babysitters in Lubbock might not earn much less than teachers, the challenges teachers face bring attention to the need for fair compensation in education.