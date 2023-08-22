LUBBOCK, Texas– Jeffrey Flores, 48, was arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 on Friday, August 12, according to online jail records.

According to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday, Flores was accused of sexually abusing the victim for at least 30 days in 2022.

Court documents said the victim would spend the night at Flores’s home “all the time.” A person close to the victim told investigators that the victim suddenly did not want to spend the night at Flores’s home anymore.

Graphic warning: the following content may be disturbing to readers. Reader discretion is advised.

The court documents said Flores would call to see if the victim wanted to come over.

Court documents said Flores told the victim to “lay on [the victim’s] stomach” and sexually abused the victim. Flores was also accused of pinning the victim to the bed “so [the victim] could not move.”

Court records stated he also asked the victim, “Do you like that?”

The victim said he was “scared” of Flores and never “said anything,” according to court documents.

Flores was previously charged with five counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Continous Sexual Assault of a Child Under the Age of 14. As of Tuesday afternoon, Flores remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $505,000.