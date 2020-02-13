Dobbins now guilty for shooting woman in Lubbock last year

LUBBOCK, Texas — Courtney Dobbins was found guilty of aggravated assault Thursday morning. Dobbins was on trial for the shooting and serious injury of Alexa Hernandez on February 13, 2019.

A police report said officers were called to the 6100 block of Avenue S. Officers found Hernandez “crying hysterically” and holding a towel over her neck.

An officer wrote in the police report, “I removed the towel and observed a gunshot wound.”

The police report said Dobbins was one of four people in the living room of a home when he “was reckless in discharging a gun.” After the shooting, Dobbins “fled the scene,” according to the police report.

Dobbins was arrested about a week later and has remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond since that time.

The same jury that found him guilty will decide his punishment.

