Doctors push for vaccines as new COVID-19 variants appear in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock hospitals have seen a huge decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations as more residents have been vaccinated.

University Medical Center reported less than five people in their hospitals with the virus, while Covenant reported only one on Tuesday.

“Over the last couple of months, we have not admitted a single person that has had their vaccine,” said Covenant Internal Medicine Specialist, Dr. Brian Schroeder. “Anyone we are seeing right now, unfortunately, has made the decision not to get vaccinated.”

Now with the new Delta variant already making its way to Lubbock, doctors are urging residents who aren’t vaccinated to get their shots.

“The most recent report I heard said that could be the most prevalent variant coming in this fall and if we see the tapering off of the vaccinations like [we] are, we run a greater risk of seeing more of these variants take hold” said Dr. Schroeder.

As of right now, those who have been vaccinated are able to fight off these new strains without a booster shot, but everyone else remains at risk.

“Think about it as an equation,” said UMC Chief Medical Officer, Dr Mike Ragain. “The people that are protected equals those who have been vaccinated and those who have had COVID.”

Especially with more people heading out on vacation this summer, it’s important to take all necessary precautions.

Dr. Schroeder said increasing the amount of people vaccinated can prevent another wave from coming to town.

“In the Lubbock area, less than 50 percent of our total population has been vaccinated, so that means half the community is at risk,” he said.