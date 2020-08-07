Doctors urge parents to still vaccinate their kids during the pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control reports that vaccine rates for children have been down for months, and local doctors say that now more than ever kids need vaccinations.

“A lot of these vaccines are life-saving medications,” said Dr. Jeremy Dalton, a Lubbock pediatrician.

Lately, Dr. Dalton said that he’s seen fewer and fewer kids come in for their regular vaccines, a pattern he says is risky especially as schools start back up later this month.

“Whether they do virtual school, homeschool, public school or private school, they’re going to be around people eventually,” Dalton said.

He emphasized that although some parents may be scared to take their kids to the doctor during the pandemic, there’s still a major risk of them getting or spreading other serious illnesses that could be prevented with a vaccine.

The state is already preparing for the flu season, and Thursday, Governor Abbott urged Texans to get their flu shots before the season begins at a roundtable at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

“With a flu season that could be prolific, if that leads to greater hospitalizations coupled with the hospitalizations that we’re seeing for COVID-19, you can easily see how hospitals in this region, as well as across Texas, will be completely overrun,” Abbott said.

Dalton also wants people to get their shots before a winter filled with the coronavirus and now the flu. He said the last thing you want is to get sick with something that could leave you more vulnerable to COVID-19.

“This winter could be a really bad one as far as illness goes, and so it would be good to mitigate that in any way possible,” Dalton said.