LUBBOCK, Texas – A Facebook post by the Corpus Christi Crónica/ Eric Tunchez went viral after it encouraged residents to cover their AC units with an umbrella to help save on costs.

But several HVAC professionals have been skeptical over the advice.

“It’s like the worst possible thing you can do for your unit,” said James Russell, owner of Aire Serv of Lubbock.

Russell explains that the units work overtime when they are blocked off with an umbrella.

“You’re basically choking off the unit and overheating it because the hot air thats expelled that is supposed to cool down the refrigerant in your coils goes up and just gets recycled back in,” said Russell

A poll done by Corpus Cristi Crónica says “We found that the average monthly electric bill was $400 a month. Texans that have started using umbrellas to shade ac units, say they are seeing a difference in their AC efficiency.”

Russell told EverythingLubbock that AC units are built to withstand the elements.

“These things are designed and engineered to be in the sun all day every day and they’re designed with systems to work this way,” said Russell “So when we add anything to it like this, it really hampers the overall effectiveness and efficiency of the system itself.”

Whether residents decide to shade their AC units or not, Russell says there are a few other ways to save on your bills and recommends yearly maintenance done by professionals.

“Clean the outdoor condenser coils with water properly,” said Russell. Keeping these coils clean allows that heat to dissipate faster off of the refrigerant.”



