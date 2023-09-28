LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who has been jailed in Lubbock since January, Santos Herrera-Alejandro, 39, was charged in September with Indecency of a Child with Sexual Contact, according to online jail records.

Online jail records showed Herrera-Alejandro was initially arrested on January 21 in the 2400 block of 46th Street. His new charge appeared on September 21.

Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday said a child made an outcry at school earlier in 2023, and said she was touched sexually by Herrera-Alejandro. According to court records, the victim told investigators that she was asleep one night and woke up to Herrera-Alejandro touching her. According to court documents, the victim’s family told police Herrera-Alejandro threatened them when they confronted him about the abuse.

According to court records, one person who was interviewed by police said, “He doesn’t care who it is, whatever girl is in front of [Herrera-Alejandro], he’s going to do whatever he wants to do…”

As of Thursday afternoon, Herrera-Alejandro remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $175,000 bond and an Immigration Customs Enforcement Detainer.