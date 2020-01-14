Dog adopted by driver after getting stuck in car’s grill

LUBBOCK, Texas — It was simply meant to be. Samantha Hensley, was driving down 50th Street & I-27 at high speed when she accidentally hit a dog that ran across the street.

Now that dog, Charlie, is recovering and has a loving home with her.

“I felt so badly for her, and I could see that she was just skin and bones when I pulled her out of the grill of my car,” Hensley said. “But I knew as soon as I looked at her that she was mine, she was my dog.”

Hensley drove the dog to Live Oak Animal Hospital, where veterinarians confirmed the pup had two broken legs.

“They told me it was okay to euthanize her, because I told them right away that I didn’t have the money,” Hensley said. “I wasn’t going to let that happen though, so I just started asking for help.”

She started an online fundraiser that quickly raised more than $1,500 dollars for Charlie’s surgery. Thousands of dollars are still needed for Charlie, but she was able to get treatment and is recovering.

“I just hope people will understand just how much I love her,” Hensley said. “It’s like I’ve known her my whole life, like I would do anything for her, and I hope others will feel the same when they come across another dog.”

Charlie has a long and expensive road ahead of her. If you would like to donate to her recovery you can HERE.