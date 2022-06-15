ANTON, Texas — The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office released new information on the death of Andrew Woods, 57, of Anton, who was found last week unresponsive in the driveway of a home.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death was from a dog attack. Officials previous said dogs might have been the cause but the autopsy provided confirmation, according to a statement made on Wednesday.

HCSO said, “The three dogs, identified as “American Bullie” breeds, were ordered to be seized due to causing a death of a person.”

The following is statement from HCSO:

Updated Information on Anton Death

On the morning of Friday, June 10, 2022, at approximately 7:12 AM, Hockley County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address in the 800 block of Tarver Street, Anton, Hockley County, Texas, in reference to a possible deceased male in the driveway of the residence. Upon arrival, responding deputies located a male subject, later identified as Andrew Woods, 57, of Anton, unresponsive in the driveway in front of the home.

The Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4 was contacted, who responded and pronounced Woods deceased at the scene. An autopsy was ordered and was performed on Monday, June 13, 2022. According to the information released from Judge Wood, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, and South Plains Forensic Pathology, the manner of death was ruled Accidental and cause of death was listed as resulting from multiple blunt and penetrating injuries due to a dog attack.

Related to the case, the three dogs located at the scene were quarantined following the incident and on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, a hearing was held in Justice of the Peace Court in Precinct 4, in Anton. The three dogs, identified as “American Bullie” breeds, were ordered to be seized due to causing a death of a person.

Related to any potential criminal culpability in the case, the matter remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office with cooperation from the District Attorney’s Office, and no determination has been made as of yet related to criminal charges. More information will be released when it is available and when further determinations are made related to the incident.