Dog attack leads to life-threatening injuries says LCSO

LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was seriously injured after being attacked by several dogs in West Lubbock County early Wednesday morning, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out just before 4:00 a.m. to the 10500 block of County Road 6870.

The woman was not publicly identified, but was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The dogs were found and one was put down on the scene, according to LCSO.

