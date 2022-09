LUBBOCK, Texas—Two adults and two children were displaced after a fire in the 6100 block of 72nd place Friday morning.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, the call came in around 10:30 AM when the family returned home and found smoking coming from the residence.

LFR said units arrived and were able to put out the fire.

According to LFR, there were no reported injuries, however a cat and dog died in the fire.

The Fire Marshall’s office classified the cause of the fire as “Undetermined.”