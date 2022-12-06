LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Libraries will host “The Dog Days of Finals” this Friday and Saturday.

According to an press release and the Texas Tech Today website, certified therapy dogs from the South Plains Obedience Training Club will be on hand to ease stress for students during finals.

The dogs will be available from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on December 9th and from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on December 10th.

This year will be the first time the library has hosted the event since 2019.

The Texas Tech University Library is located at 2802 18th Street.



