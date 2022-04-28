LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded Sunday to the 2300 block of 20th Street where a dog appeared to be injured, according to a police report.

When police arrived, the victim told them he let his dog outside into his fenced front yard and went back into the house.

The victim looked outside his window and saw his dog “hunching down in fear,” according to the report. The victim also said he saw dirt fly up next to his dog.

When the victim went outside, he saw a suspect standing behind his vehicle pointing and shooting at the victim’s dog with a BB-Gun, according to the report.

The dog was shot at two different spots on his face.

According to the victim in the report, the suspect “caused bodily injury to an animal without his effective consent.”

The victim said he would take his dog to the Veterinarian for further examination.

The suspect was not located at the time of the report.