Doggie day out: Spend the afternoon with an LAS dog

LUBBOCK, Texas — If you are not able to adopt a dog, either because you cannot afford it or you already have a dog, Lubbock Animal Services provides an alternative that still helps the dogs.

Allison Andrukonis, an LAS volunteer, said you can take a dog out to get ice cream, go on a walk or just to your house to hangout.

“There’s been research that shows that just a night out lowers cortisol levels, the stress levels in dogs,” Andrukonis said.

Andrukonis said you can take any of the dogs that are available, you just have your ID scanned, return the dog before six, and take plenty of pictures.

“It’s just that extra publicity,” Andrukonis said. “It’s hard for shelter officers to have the time to take pictures of all the dogs and the pictures in a kennel are not the same as a dog with ice cream smeared on it’s nose.”