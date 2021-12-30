Dognapping in Lubbock has happy ending, DB found and reunited with family

LUBBOCK, Texas — A dog taken in a stolen trailer was reunited with his family Thursday morning. The dog, DB, was taken in Lubbock.

On Wednesday night, a Lubbock resident found DB and arrangements were made to return the dog to Josh Baca and his family, who are from New Mexico. Baca was staying in a hotel in Lubbock at the time of the trailer theft. DB was located safely near that same hotel in the 300 block of Avenue V.

KLBK reporter Elizabeth Fitz was in Farewell Thursday morning to witness the reunion. Check back for updates and video.