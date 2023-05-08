LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department received an animal case call on April 30 at 9:21 a.m. in the 2100 block of 90th Street, according to the police report.

The call was in regards to “three dogs that had attacked a miniature horse,” said LPD.

When the officer arrived at the residence, the miniature horse was already deceased, said the report. LPD also said they called animal control to help capture the dogs.

When animal control arrived, they were able to “secure one dog…the other two escaped to another field,” according to the report.

The officer stated in the report that, “I saw an opportunity to use my issued Taser to stun one of the dogs so that they could be easily apprehended.”

A taser was used to capture the dog, but escaped through a hole in a fence, said LPD.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Animal Shelter and confirmed that the dogs were captured and were taken to the shelter.

According to the LAS, the two dogs were captured on Sunday and the third dog was found the following day. The three dogs are still under the shelter’s care, said the LAS.