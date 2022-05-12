TULIA, Texas — Eight were arrested and ten were charged Tuesday with federal methamphetamine trafficking charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

NDTX said five firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.6 pounds of marijuana and 93 Xanax pills during “Operation Tulia Takedown.”

Read the full release, including the names of those arrested and charged, from NDTX below:

Eight alleged methamphetamine traffickers were arrested in Tulia, Texas on Tuesday in Operation Tulia Takedown, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Two additional defendants who were already in state custody have also been charged federally.

During Tuesday’s bust, agents and officers also seized five firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.6 pounds of marijuana, and 93 Xanax pills.

The 10 defendants were charged in an eight count indictment unsealed Thursday. Those charged include:

• Manuel Socorro Urenda, aka “Bossman,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

• Jamie Catina Haddock, aka “Jamie Hurt,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

• Gilbert Lee Basaldua, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

• Santiago James Carrasco (already in custody), charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

• Rojelio “Roy” Reyes, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

• Gabriel Trevino, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

• Raul Mancha Montoya, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

• Lydia Delgado Hawthorne, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

• Jim Bob Been, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

• Cayetano Vela Medrano (already in custody), charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

“FBI Dallas’ criminal investigative focus is to target any criminal enterprise that drives violence and threatens to destroy neighborhoods, from rural towns to sprawling cities,“ said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. “Through our extensive partnerships and task forces we’re sending a direct message to offenders that committing continual criminal incidents will not be tolerated, and that we will deploy our collective strength to ensure the safety and security of our communities.”

An indictment is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If convicted, Mr. Urenda and Ms. Haddock face up to life in federal prison; the remaining defendants face up to 20 years.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Amarillo Police Department, the Tulia Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Pinkham is prosecuting the case.