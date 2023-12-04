LUBBOCK, Texas — The Dollar General Market is officially open to the public, the store announced on Monday. Its new store is located at 103 East 1st Street in Idalou.

The Dollar General Market will offer an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, along with the same brands and products known to Dollar General customers, the store said.

The new location is just a quarter mile east of the old Dollar General location.

“We are excited to provide Idalou residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our recently-relocated location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.

The City Administrator, Suzette Williams, told EverythingLubbock.com in July Idalou broke ground on the market.

The Idalou Dollar General Market said positions were available to apply for online through the link here. The Idalou store will provide schools, non-profit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the location to apply for the Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant. For more information on the grant program, click here.